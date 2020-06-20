Man, 54, dead after Bronzeville hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A man was killed after a hit-and-run in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night in the 4700 block of south Cottage Grove Avenue. The 54-year-old man was walking on the street when a silver sedan hit him and continued northbound.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago hospital where he died.

Chicago officials released a photo of the car they are searching for. They said the car was silver and was possibly a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with passenger side damage. It was last seen going west on 37th Street from Vincennes Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.