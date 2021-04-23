53-year-old man dead after Little Village fire, 4 other people displaced

CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man was killed after a fire at a Little Village home, and four other people were displaced,

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday at a home on the 2600 block of South Harding Avenue. There were five people total in the house and four were able to get out. The 53-year-old, identified by family as Martin Garcia, was found in the attic, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Officials said there were no smoke detectors going off when fire fighters arrived.

The fire is under investigation.