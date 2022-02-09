Man, 47, dies after being shot multiple times in Park Ridge: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in Park Ridge.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of N. Grace Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying on the driveway of a residence.

According to police, the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed medical aid to the man ahead of paramedics arriving to the scene.

He was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Park Ridge Police are being assisted by the Major Case Assistance Team with the investigation.