CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was killed after being struck by a motorcyclist in Portage Park.

Chicago police said the man was crossing the street on the 5300 block West Irving Park Road around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night when he was struck by a motorcycle going west on Irving Park Road.

The man, who was identified as Timothy Kast, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was also taken to Masonic. He was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.