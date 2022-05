CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting downtown, according to police.

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was driving on the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday when a brown sedan approached and someone inside fired shots into the vehicle.

The man was shot in the abdomen, groin, and thigh. He was transported by fire officials to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.