CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death inside his home in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.

Police say the 36-year-old man was discovered on his bed by his roommate just before 3 a.m. Thursday at a house in the 3500 block of N. Hamlin.

The man had multiple gunshots to his chest, body and leg, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roommate says he didn’t see anyone come inside the residence.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.