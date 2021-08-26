Man, 36, fatally shot outside gas station on West Side

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside a gas station on the city’s West Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road. The man was at a gas station when shots were fired from a gray sedan, which fled the scene immediately after, according to police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.