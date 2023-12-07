CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man has been missing since October from the city’s Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Michael McCord was reported missing on October 20.

He was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of South Leavitt in the McKinley Park neighborhood, wearing a blue flannel shirt.

Police describe him has being six-feet three-inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His family said he has multiple tattoos: a barcode on the back of his neck, Green Bay Packers logo on neck and veins on his left arm.

Anyone with information on McCord’s wherabouts should contact Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.