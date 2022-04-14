CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man is charged with murdering a couple at a senior living facility in Uptown.

Police said Ocie Banks Jr. has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested Tuesday after authorities identified him as the person who fatally shot Sheila Banks, 61, and Ocie Banks Sr., 79.

According to police, the pair was found dead at the Wilson Yard senior home in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, after officers conducted a well-being check.

Both deaths were ruled homicides, police said.

Ocie Banks Jr. is expected to appear in court Thursday.