CHICAGO — The family of a man who went missing from Brighton Park is asking the public for help to find their loved one.

Eden De La O, 31, was last seen at a bar on the 3400 block of South Western Avenue. His family said he went with someone to a party at the bar and made a phone call to his mother around 1 a.m. Sunday and “sounded scared.” That was the last time they heard from him.

De La O is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Police said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.