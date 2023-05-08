CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was discovered fatally shot on the city’s South Side.

Police said the man was found unresponsive in the 8000 block of South Champlain just before 10 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No one is in custody.