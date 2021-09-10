Man, 30, dies after canoe flips over in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Ill. — The body of a man who disappeared overnight in Fox Lake has been located.

Police said at around 1:40 a.m. Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Fox Lake Police received numerous 911 calls for a report of a person screaming for help.

A 45-year-old man from Florida informed deputies that he and his friend, a 30-year-old man from Schaumburg, went canoeing on the lake around 2 a.m. The canoe flipped and both men fell into the water. Neither man was wearing a life vest.

The 30-year-old went under water and did not resurface.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Marine Base and launched two sheriff’s boats into the water in an attempt to rescue the missing the man.

Authorities located the man’s body around 8 a.m. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation continues by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Lake County Coroner’s Office.