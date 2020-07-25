Man, 26, seriously injured after Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in the Loop.

Chicago police said the man was a passenger in the car when he and the other occupants got involved in a verbal altercation with a man who was on the 200 block of north Wabash Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The man on the street then displayed a handgun and fired shots into the car, police said. The 26-year-old was struck three times.

The 26-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital by his friends and was in serious condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.