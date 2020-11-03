Man, 26, in critical condition after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the man was standing inside a business in the 6900 block of South Normal Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

Police said two Black men entered the business wearing masks in black clothes and opened fire, striking the 26-year-old man in the right leg two times.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.