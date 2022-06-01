CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island has died.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of S. Lynn White Drive around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man was unresponsive when he was located by first responders.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

On Monday, emergency personnel pulled a 10-year-old girl from the water at 31st street Beach. She is expected to be OK.