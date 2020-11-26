Man, 25, charged with attempted murder in dragging of Chicago officer

CHICAGO — A man is facing attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he dragged a Chicago police officer with his car after a traffic stop.

Police say Aaron Okelola, 25, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one misdemeanor count of fleeing police and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 9500 block of South Lafayette around 7:40 p.m. Monday, when a white Chevy Impala took off, dragging an officer. Police said the officer then hit a fixed object.

The officer is recovering.