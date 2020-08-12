Man, 25, charged in fatal hit-and-run in River North

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a man in the hit-and-run that killed a woman and injured her daughter in River North.

Edgar Roman, 25, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of disorderly conduct/false report of offense.

Police said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Hubbard Street, just East of State, as 55-year-old Zoraleigh Ryan and her 20-year-old daughter were standing on the corner waiting to cross the street.

The women were both hit by a silver Ford Explorer, according to police. The driver doubled back and hit Ryan a second time, then circled the vehicle around to look at her before fleeing the scene.

Roman went to the police station about an hour later, to report the SUV as stolen. He was then arrested.