Man, 25, charged in connection with fatal police shooting on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man arrested Friday in connection with the fatal police shooting of another man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

Saul Zaragoza, 25, of Berwyn, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of West 26th Street Friday afternoon after police responded to calls of shots fired at approximately 12:30 p.m. Police said they located the vehicle suspected in the shooting, and began a pursuit.

Police said the fleeing vehicle crashed into a light pole when officers shot and killed 25-year-old Marc Nevarez in what police describe as an armed encounter as Nevarez tried to run from the scene on foot.

Police said they found Zaragoza inside the crashed vehicle where he was taken into custody after a short struggle. Police said they found a handgun in the vehicle with Zaragoza.

Bail was denied for Zaragoza on Sunday.