CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man is charged for killing and torturing animals, police said.

According to police, Thomas William Martel is facing four counts of animal torture and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The Sun-Times reported that Martel is accused of killing two cats by drowning and squeezing them and mutilating a third cat, police said.

Another cat was found in a plastic bag in Martel’s apartment, where a witness said the cat had been microwaved, according to the report.

After a court hearing held Tuesday, his bail was set at $75,000 with no contact with any animals and all cats must be removed from his home.

His next court date is set for July 17.