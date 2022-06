CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was shot while walking along the lakefront near Chicago’s Museum Campus.

Chicago police said the man was walking on the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he heard shots and felt pain on his chest.

The man was transported to Northwestern Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He has since been stabilized.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.