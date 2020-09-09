Man, 18, charged in stabbing death of Walgreens employee expected in court Wednesday

CHICAGO — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Walgreens employee in Wicker Park is due in bond court Wednesday.

Sincere Williams, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and other charges could soon follow.

Olga Calderon, 32

Police say Williams walked into the Walgreens on Sunday to rob the store. He grabbed 32-year-old Olga Calderon around the neck and stabber her multiple times, according to police.

Williams did not steal anything from the store, and left evidence behind as he fled, police say.

He is also suspected in two other robberies four days before Calderon’s death. One of them was at the same location.

Calderon is a mother and has a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. A growing memorial for her lies just outside the Walgreens store.

Walgreens issued the following statement.

“We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location.”

A GoFundMe created by Calderon’s family has raised nearly $50,000.