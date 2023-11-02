CHICAGO — A Chicago favorite rich in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Malört has released a limited edition of its iconic Chicago liquor. Dubbed ‘Malörtsgiving,’ the drink features flavors of turkey bouillon, cranberry and sage.

Whether it be an $8 shot or a bottle for $150, CH Distillery in the West Loop – the only place the drink is available – promises a drink that will “transport you to a Thanksgiving feast while maintaining Malört ‘s infamous flavor.”

All proceeds will benefit Lemons of Love, a nonprofit helping those impacted by cancer.

Cheers, Chicago!