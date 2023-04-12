CHICAGO — A Malibu Barbie Cafe is heading to Chicago this summer!

The restaurant will be a pop-up organized by the company Bucketlisters and is expected to open June 7.

According to the experience company, the cafe will transport you to “1970s Malibu California with a sea of poptimistic Barbie colors, laid back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam. Soak up the Cali vibes as you explore the immersive space and photo ops inspired by Malibu Barbie, including an iconic life-size Barbie Box, made for snapping photos with your best pose.”

The pop-up will also have exclusive merchandise and a variety of signature photo moments for fans to interact with.

The exact location has not yet been revealed yet, but is reported to be in the city’s Loop.

Tickets go on sale April 16 with prices starting at $35 for kids and $50 for adults.

For more information, go to: bucketlisters.com and BarbieCafeOfficial