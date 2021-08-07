Malcolm X Education Fair works to expand education access in the area

CHICAGO — In Garfield Park, Malcolm X College works to educate local residents on the education available to everyone in the area.

“We wanted to make sure that people were aware of these opportunities and not just aware, that we can take them in right now,” Malcolm X College President David A. Sanders said.

The West Side Learning Center is playing host to this event, aiming to bring light to the training available at nearby Malcolm X College.

“We have tremendous talent here on the West Side, it’s untapped. The individuals have resources inside of them that we have to draw on, and we can use that to craft us a greater world,” Sanders said.

From basic nursing to medical assistant training, the college also offers a dental program for those interested in a career across the medical field.

“I went to a college prep school, so I was always taught college, college, college. But there are other certificates and trainings and licensing that I didn’t know anything about,” prospective student Bree Bennett said.

For West Side residents like Bennett, the drum beat of a four-year education doesn’t have to be, when less time and less money for a good paying career isn’t far away.

“I have a helpful spirit, honestly always improving and always growing. I’ll always have a job and be able to help a lot more people,” Bennett said.

Students have said city colleges provide the lower-cost training they need for an opportunity at a sustainable career.

“It is worth it, and then you think about how much you’ll be helping people. It’s even more worth it because you’re going to help your community and for people to feel better,” student Yadira Veras said.