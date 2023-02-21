CHICAGO — Malcolm X College will offer a new course for people who are caregivers of veterans and others suffering from trauma.

The four-week summer course will teach caregivers how to practice self-care for themselves, along with how to perform basic first aid care for wounds and safely move patients.

They will also be connected to community resources.

The Chicago Caregivers Course is also for people who care for police officers, firefighters and anyone suffering trauma in Chicago.

Those interested can learn more about it during a two-day symposium Tuesday and Wednesday at Malcolm X College.

For more details, go to: the-chicago-caregivers-course