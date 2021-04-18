Make-A-Wish, CPD, CFD help fulfill 7-year-old’s dream of becoming an officer

CHICAGO – A luxury car was nabbed Sunday, thanks to the quick-thinking of a 7-year-old.

With the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department, Ibrahim’s dream of becoming a police officer came true.

The 7-year-old, from South Suburban Worth, suffers from a life-threatening cardiac condition.

CPD and the city’s fire department met with Ibrahim at McCormick Place Sunday. Ibrahim joined the SWAT team and worked together to track down and nab a motor vehicle thief.

Throughout it all, Ibrahim showed his bravery. It’s why a Chicago Fire Live Saving award was presented to Ibrahim by CFD District Chief Jamar Sullivan.

“Thank you very much for your service young man,” he said.

The police also brought some seized luxury vehicles to the event, so Ibrahim could take a look inside.