Major snowfall blankets Chicago area creating dangerous road conditions; more snow expected

CHICAGO — People in the Chicago area woke up to over 12 inches of snow in some parts of the area. The winter weather caused dangerous road conditions.

About 3-5 inches of snow is still possible near the lakefront Tuesday.

Chicago Public Schools canceled in-person learning Tuesday due to the storm.

The snow storm is also causing flight cancellations and delays at both O’Hare and Midway airports. Check the status of your flight here.

Warming centers in Chicago will remain open as temperatures in the city and across the region linger well below freezing.

SNOW TOTALS (as of 3 a.m. Tuesday):

Location/storm total snowfall (inches)

Between 7 and 8PM CST….

Roselle (Cook)…3.3

Herscher (Kankakee)…2.3

Carbon Hill (Grundy)…3.6

Harwood Heights (Cook)…8.8

Evanston (Cook)…8.0

Northbrook (Cook)…3.0

Valparaiso, IN…13.3

Schaumburg Cook)…3.6

Oak Lawn Cook)…8.5

Midway (Cook)…8.9

Joliet (Will)…3.8

St. Charles (Kane)…2.7

Lynwood (Cook)…4.7

Carol Stream (Du Page)…3.4

Crown Point, IN…5.5

Manhattan (Will)…5.1

8:16PM…Elburn (Kane)…3.3

8:34PM…Millenium Park (Cook)…7.8

9PM..Forest Park (Cook)…13.0

9:06PM…Lincolnwood Cook)…7.0

9:15PM…St. Charles (Kane)…3.6

9:22PM…Oak Forest (Cook)…5.9

9:22PM…Oak Park (Cook)…11.0

9:28PM…Midway (Cook)…11.9

10PM…Evanston (Cook)…12.0

10PM…Homewood (Cook)…9.5

10:04PM…Joliet (Will)…5.4

10:09…Harwood Heights (Cook)…12.3

10:30PM…Crown Point, IN…6.5

10:42PM…South Haven, IN…9.0

10:45PM…St. Charles, (Kane)…4.3

10:47PM…Valparaiso, IN…16.0

10:50PM…Lakeview (Cook)…8.2

10:52PM…Oak Lawn (Cook)…13.0

10:55PM…Schaumburg (Cook)…5.1

Tuesday Feb 16

12AM…O’Hare (Cook)…6.7 (snow of 6.1-inches is record for Feb 15 – old record 5.2 in 1903)

12AM…Midway…15.9

12AM…Rockford (Winnebago)…1.8

12AM…Romeoville – Lewis Univ Will)…7.3

3AM…Frankfort (Will)…7.2

