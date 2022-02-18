Major pileups on I-65, drivers left stranded in NW Indiana after snowstorm blankets area

INDIANA — A winter snowstorm created treacherous road conditions Friday, especially on Interstate 65 where it caused major pile-ups involving multiple jackknifed semis in Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Glenn Fifield warned for drivers to avoid I-65 between SR 14 and US-231 in the Rensselaer area Friday morning.

“Several drivers remain stranded and many are being transported by Troopers to local hotels if there are rooms even available,” the police sergeant said on Twitter early Friday.

State police said their having trouble finding enough tow trucks to remove crashed and jacknifed semis, as they’ve been working non-stop Thursday.

I-65 is still a mess in both directions between SR 14 and US-231 in the Rensselaer and Remington areas.



Crews continuing work to clear multiple stuck vehicles and jackknifed semis from yesterday's storm. Traffic gets by intermittently, but police are asking drivers to avoid 65 pic.twitter.com/ijIJt7gSZO — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 18, 2022

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington Thursday afternoon after state police said a pileup several hundred yards (meters) long involved approximately 100 vehicles.

I-74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers, police said.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.

Snow fell at a rate of 1-2 inches (2.5 -5 centimeters) per hour and was and blown by winds gusting as high as 40 mph (64 kilometers per hour), the National Weather Service said.

More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago’s two international airports and Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups.

More than 380 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and more than 140 at Midway Airport.

Chicago area snowfall totals listed below: