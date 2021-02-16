Major CTA delays, disruptions due to winter storm; Purple, Yellow lines remain suspended

CHICAGO — Several CTA lines experienced major delays Tuesday morning following a winter storm that slammed the Chicago area with nearly 18 inches of snow in some parts.

Purple and Yellow line trains remain suspended due to track switching problems at Howard, according to CTA. Shuttle buses are operating between Dempster-Skokie and Howard.

Red line service has resumed from Howard to Belmont. Service had been suspended earlier between Belmont and Howard.

CTA UPDATE:



Track switching problems at Howard: Purple, Yellow lines remain suspended; Red line resumed Howard to Belmont



Track switching problems at Midway resolved: Orange line service has resumed Pulaski to Midway after earlier switching problems. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 16, 2021

Major delays are reported on the Brown Line at Kimball, Orange Line at Midway and Pink Line at 54th/Cermak.

CTA Blue Line service was suspended early Tuesday due to a death at the Pulaski Station. Service has resumed with delays.

For the latest CTA updates, go to: www.transitchicago.com/