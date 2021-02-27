Major construction on Kennedy expressway causes significant delays

CHICAGO — Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic and significant delays on the Kennedy Expressway as major construction takes place this weekend.

All four outbound lanes of the highway are closed, leaving only the express lane open for drivers starting at Diversey Avenue.

Outbound traffic will continue from there to the Edens Expressway, with drivers unable to exit until the Foster Avenue exit.

The exit ramp for Wilson Avenue is also closed.

Pedestrians looking to access the CTA Blue Line at Montrose Avenue will also experience intermittent sidewalk closures between 1:00 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. Sunday.