CHICAGO — As the war in Ukraine rages on, some native Ukrainians living in Chicago are doing their part to help friends, loved ones, and strangers back in their homeland.

Khrystyna Bodnarchuk is one of a team of native Ukrainians now living in Chicago. She is part of a team that has launched a pop-up store on Michigan Avenue, displaying goods in what is now war-torn Ukraine. The money raised will help rebuild a children’s hospital in Eastern Ukraine, heavily damaged by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Though the children’s hospital suffered extensive damage, it remains operational as a frontline facility.

“This beautiful cause, in such a beautiful space, where people can see the beauty and the talent and the love from Ukraine,” Bodnarchuk said. “(It’s a) good collaboration and a good cause.”

Bodnarchuk moved with her family to the US about a decade ago. Chicago has long been a place where Ukrainians have found their second home. When the war began, Bodnarchuk and others in the community welcomed the latest wave of immigrants forced from their homes by advancing Russian troops.

In conjunction with the Ukrainian Consulate, the showcase of goods for the betterment of Ukraine was conceived.

From clothing to candles and tableware, the pop-up store on the Magnificent Mile also provides videos and interactive displays for visitors to see the many sights and sounds of Ukraine. Shopping patrons can also enjoy coffee, tea sandwiches, and desserts from the homeland.

Jenny Hart stopped in with her friend to get a firsthand look.

“It’s amazing, and also, you walk by and you are invited in. There’s so many great clothes and so many beautiful plates, and art and amazing food. It is such a great cause. How can you not love it?” Hart said.

With support like Hart’s and countless others in Chicago and worldwide, Bodnarchuk and her fellow Ukrainians are certain they will beat the Russian forces, and peace will reign supreme.

“They have been coming to Ukraine for many years, and I truly hope this is the last war that Ukraine has to face against Russia,” Bodnarchuk said. “We will just rebuild; not as beautiful as Ukraine once was, but it will be better. I truly know that it will be.”