Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to return for holiday season

CHICAGO — The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is returning to the Gold Coast this holiday season following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Pritzker, among the festival’s organizers, is confident the event will be safe and secure on multiple fronts.

This year marks the 30th occurrence of the festival, with preparations already beginning on Michigan Avenue. City officials are promising an increased police presence for the event.

The event hopes to be a boost of business for local restaurants and hotels, although there is increased concern over rising COVID-19 rates both locally and nationwide.

Governor Pritzker forecasts the festival will bring $30 million into the local economy and announced a $400,000 grant to the festival’s parade.