CHICAGO — The “Thrift Shop” kid from Seattle will bring his Northwestern sound to the Windy City this fall.

Macklemore will take his “The BEN Tour” to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Seattle-native quickly became a four time Grammy Award winner with his 2012 Album “The Heist,” that featured the hit song, “Thrift Shop.”

Following his 2012 album, Macklemore won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. He was nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video for “Can’t Hold Us.”

This tour comes after the release of Macklemore’s newest album “Ben,” that was released on Friday, March 3 of this year.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Sept. 29.

Tickets can be purchased here.