CHICAGO — Lyft has launched a new preorder feature at O’Hare International Airport.

The feature allows riders to book their Lyft as soon as they land — removing the guesswork of when to order, the company said.

“The Lyft app will intelligently match riders and drivers for the most opportune pick-up time, taking into account walk and wait times throughout the riders’ airport experience,” part of the release states.

The preorder feature will also be rolling out soon at Austin International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Seattle International Airport.

Lyft said the preordering will lock in the price and the app will adjust the timing if travelers need to pick up checked bags.