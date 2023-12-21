CHICAGO — It’s the time of year when many people are frantically running around trying to pick up gifts. But families who have children in the hospital may not be able to do that.

That’s why Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is hosting its annual Winter Wonderland Toy Shop in the hospital’s 11th-floor conference center.

Parents can come in and pick out all kinds of donated holiday gifts — from baby dolls to race cars, books and pajamas — for patients and their siblings. And if parents can’t leave the hospital room, there are volunteers who can do the shopping for them.

The best part? It’s all free.

The shopping started Wednesday and wraps up Thursday afternoon. Lurie estimates about 700 patients and their siblings will receive holiday gifts.

One Rockford family, which has 3-month-old Leilani in Lurie’s neonatal intensive care unit and two toddlers back at home, said the generosity was a huge relief.

“I just thought maybe, like, two gifts,” Leilani’s mom, mom Mariah Culvey said. “… And they were like, ‘Yeah, you can pick from here and here.’ All the variety of toys and everything is just incredible.”

It’s just a way to ease some of the burden for families who might be enduring a difficult situation but want to make the holidays special for their children.

“Families have just been so grateful to have this opportunity to the time to shop for their kids and then wrap their gifts and still be able to give them something for the holidays,” Lurie Child Life Specialist Marlee Speak said.