Lurie Cancer Center to hold virtual cancer survivors celebration and walk June 6

CHICAGO The 28th annual Lurie Cancer Center cancer survivors celebration and walk will take place virtually in 2021, maintaining precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. central time on Sunday, June 6 and will feature speakers, entertainment, music and activities.

The event aims to unite survivors in sharing their experiences from more places, continuing to be a source of hope and inspiration to those who have faced or are facing cancer.

For more information and to invite people you know to participate, visit the event’s website.

