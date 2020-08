CHICAGO — Loyola University Chicago will not reopen student dorms this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a letter that was sent out to students.

The university’s leaders say that under Chicago’s emergency travel rules and quarantine, 700 dorm residents would be coming from “hot spot” areas and would have to quarantine for 14 days once they arrived.

Most of the school’s fall classes will be online.