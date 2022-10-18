CHICAGO — Loyola University is honoring Emmett Till’s mother by establishing a scholarship in her name.

Sponsored by Loyola’s Black Alumni Board, the Mamie Till-Mobley Scholarship will be awarded to a Chicag-area high school graduate who deeply engages in the Black community.

In 1971, Mamie Till received a Master’s Degree in Education from Loyola.

Loyola will hold a ceremony on Friday to honor her legacy of serving the youth of Chicago and seeking justice for Black children.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently declared Friday, Oct. 21, as Mamie Till-Mobley Day in Chicago.