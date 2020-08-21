Loyola throws Sister Jean virtual party for 101st birthday

CHICAGO – Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt turns 101 Friday and she has one wish.

“I just want to be back on campus. That’s my big thing.”

“I want to see the students. I miss them so much.”

Loyola’s lovable basketball team chaplain can’t see them in-person yet, but she can celebrate with them Friday at a school-wide, virtual birthday party.

“Word on the street is they made a video for me,” Sister Jean said with a smile. “They said, ‘did I want cake?’ I said, ‘if I have cake, I always like ice cream with it.’ I don’t know whether any of that is going to happen. It’s such a huge secret. I’m going to be totally surprised. Those are the only two things I know about it. Whatever it is, I know I’m going to be surprised.”

Sister Jean has a special message planned for those in attendance – one that she hopes will help bring them together again sooner than later.

“If we don’t wear those masks, we’re asking for more trouble. People who don’t wear them, don’t seem to be caring about their neighbor or maybe even themselves.

“Wearing a mask? That’s fine. That’s easy. Washing our hands frequently? That’s easy, too. But when it comes to that six feet distancing, that’s going to be hard. That’s the hardest thing for me. It might be the hardest thing for you. Our Loyola Rambler hugs mean so much to each other. It’s going to be hard for us. We have to say ‘no.’ Many of you are living off campus this Fall. Remember, there are to be no parties. You know the kind of parties I mean. So don’t have them. Please don’t disappoint me. That’s my message to them. I firmly believe they’ll be fine. They’ll follow the rules.”

Staying home hasn’t been easy for Sister Jean, but she isn’t letting the pandemic get her down.

“I get up early to do all my chores. I’m so busy. Loyola keeps me very busy.”

Busy being a spiritual guide for students online and making scouting reports on every basketball team in the Missouri Valley Conference for head coach Porter Moser.

“The Salukis have all kinds of information on Facebook all the time.

“We know they’re good because they stole our assistant coach last year and he knows all our tricks. We have to do different things when we play the Salukis.”

Sister Jean hopes the Ramblers will be back on the court this season. Maybe say a prayer for her or at least wish her Happy Birthday.

“I take it any time. I even take it a year late.”