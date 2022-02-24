Loyola students among those present on Zoom call with Pope Francis

CHICAGO — Students at Loyola University of Chicago were among students across the world on a Zoom call with Pope Francis in a historic opportunity and moment for the college’s students.

Officials from Loyola University called Thursday’s event the first of its kind in Vatican history, with the unusual dialogue highlighting the struggles of migrants across the world.

For Aleja Sastoque, a Faith Formation Campus Minister from Colombia said talking to the Pope directly made her heart race.

The live Zoom event took significant planning, featuring Catholic students logging on from across the world to hear the Pope’s words.

The crisis of poverty-stricken migrants fleeing violence, civil war and climate change was a topic championed by Pope Francis and these dedicated students.