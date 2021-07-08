Loyola grad, Chicago resident’s body recovered from Surfside condo collapse

This 2009 photo provided by Matthew Kaade shows Juan Mora, Jr., in Miami. Mora is among those missing in the collapse of a partial building at Champlain Towers South, in the Surfside community near Miami. Mora, who works for Morton Salt in Chicago, was staying with his parents, Juan Sr. and Ana, in Florida when the building collapsed. (Matthew Kaade via AP)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A 32-year-old Chicago resident’s body was recovered Wednesday from the rubble at the Surfside condo collapse.

Juan Mora Jr., who worked for Morton Salt in Chicago, had been staying with his parents, Juan and Ana Mora, when the building collapsed.

Mora Jr., 32, graduated from Loyola University of Chicago in 2011 and stayed in the city. A friend of Mora Jr. told NewsNation that he planned to return to Chicago in early August.

His body was found, along with four others, on Wednesday.

The Moras, immigrants from Cuba and devout Catholics, took their family on missionary trips to the Caribbean to build churches and bridges, said Jeanne Ugarte, a close friend.

Another friend described Mora Jr., an avid Chicago Cubs fan, as genuine and someone his friends could always rely on “to be real and straight” with them.

Mora Jr. is believed to be the first Chicago area resident missing in the rubble to be found dead.

University of Chicago student Ilan Naibryf and his girlfriend are among the people still unaccounted for. They were in town for a funeral and staying on the eighth-floor when it collapsed.

On Thursday, the death toll rose to 64 as 76 people remained unaccounted for.

