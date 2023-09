CHICAGO — A back-to-school block party on Thursday at Loyola University was a chance for the campus community to celebrate Sister Jean’s 104th birthday.

She celebrated her birthday last week but was the guest of honor during Thursday’s event.

She gave a piece of advice to returning students and said she is sure this will be a better year for Loyola’s basketball team after a not-so-great season last year.

