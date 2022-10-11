CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier.

The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

“People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I can’t wait to see over

250 cars and 100 plus bicycles and motorcycles take over Navy Pier. It will be a tremendous

experience to witness inside one of Chicago’s most historic civic gathering spaces,” Slow & Low co-founder Peter Kepha.

There will be more than 250 customized cars, dozens of bicycles and motorcycles.

The festival returns to Chicago for the first time since 2018 — when it showcased more than 350 cars in Pilsen.