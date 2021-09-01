Louisiana shelter animals displaced by Ida arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO — Louisiana shelter animals who escaped before the arrival of Hurricane Ida have safely arrived in Chicago.

Those animals arrived late Wednesday afternoon at PAWS Chicago’s medical center in Little Village. Earlier in the day, volunteers traveled to Springfield to pick up the new furry additions to the shelter.

Understandably, the critters were tired after a long journey.

PAWS Chicago said 15 dogs and 23 cats are being evaluated. The animals will receive treatment and eventually be put up for adoption.

The 38 animals were welcomed from eight different Louisiana shelters.