Renowned Chicago deep dish pizza restaurant chain Lou Malnati’s and Coca-Cola are teaming up to give away a free slice of pizza and a Coke to anyone who does their part to recycle today.

Taking place at Lou Malnati’s West Loop location on West Randolph Street, anyone who brings in an empty plastic bottle (doesn’t even have to be a Coca-Cola bottle) for recycling from 12-8 p.m. on Nov. 7 will receive a free slice of deep dish cheese pizza and their choice of a Coke, Diet Coke, Dasani or Coke Zero Sugar in a 100% recycled bottle.

The promotion is a part of Coca-Cola’s “Toss In, Take Out” campaign where they are introducing their 100% recycled bottles across the country in phases. The international drink company first launched the program in New York, California and Texas before introducing the recycled bottles next in Chicago, Atlanta and the Pacific Northwest.