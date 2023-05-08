CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to give a farewell speech to the city Monday as Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson prepares to officially take office on May 15.

Lightfoot is set to deliver her remarks at 3 p.m. from the Broader Urban Involvement & Leadership Development, or BUILD, headquarters in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The organization is a “nationally respected gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organization,” according to their website.

This will be one of the final public events of her time as mayor, which began in 2019 when she became the first openly gay, Black female mayor of the City of Chicago. Though Lightfoot ran for reelection, she lost her bid for a second term when she failed to get enough votes to make it into the city’s April 2023 run-off election.

Johnson’s inauguration will take place next Monday at Credit Union 1 Arena, making him Chicago’s 57th mayor.

WGN plans to livestream Lightfoot’s speech in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 3 p.m.