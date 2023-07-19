(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Healthcare workers at Loretto Hospital are set to deliver a strike notice Wednesday afternoon.

Workers are “taking a stand” after accusing hospital management of failing to address crucial issues around wages and the “urgent need” for staffing, according to a press release.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois claims management has yet to address the issues and also failed to address workers’ demand for a Juneteenth holiday.

At 1 p.m., workers will join SEIU Healthcare Illinois President Greg Kelley to announce a 10-day strike notice.