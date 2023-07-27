CHICAGO — Hundreds of workers at a West Side hospital say they’re ready to walk off the job.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois, the union representing employees at Loretto Hospital, said Thursday that contract talks have stalled.

“We are poised to strike on Monday, despite our best attempts to negotiate and get through to Loretto management, they walked away from the table yesterday,” said Erica Bland, executive vice president for SEIU.

The July 26 negotiations without an agreement. Three bargaining sessions were scheduled for late July in hopes that a strike could be avoided.

The union representing the hospital’s frontline service, care, and technical workers accuses Loretto administrators of stonewalling at the bargaining table.

The hospital has offered pay raises and more personal days, but they argue the union’s demands are unsustainable.

If a deal isn’t reached, nearly 200 mental health workers, radiology technicians, inpatient transporters, housekeeping workers, and emergency technicians plan to hit the pick line.