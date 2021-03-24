Loretto Hospital executive at center of vaccine controversy resigns

CHICAGO — The COO and CFO for Loretto Hospital has resigned to the board of trustees following an extensive vaccine controversy.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, Loretto’s board accepted the resignation of COO and CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed.

The backlash followed Block Club Chicago‘s reporting on several vaccination events held outside the hospital, which primarily serves Black and Latino residents in West Side neighborhoods.

Officials organized at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago and at the hospital president’s suburban church. On Monday, they reported employees at a Gold Coast watch shop, which Loretto’s COO frequents, were vaccinated as well.

City judges from the Office of the Chief Judge Tim Evans were vaccinated too.

Health officials said last week they would withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the hospital as authorities investigate the events.

At the beginning of the scandal, Dr. Anosh Ahmed and CEO George Miller were reprimanded, but the hospital did not provide specifics on their punishment.

On Tuesday, State Rep. La Shawn Ford resigned from the board of trustees at Loretto Hospital over how it handled vaccine distribution

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Ahmed for his contributions to the Loretto Hospital community and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Edward Hogan, Chairman of the Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees.

Chairman Hogan also added that the board will continue to investigate any and all deviations from the rules and regulations guiding their vaccination policy.

“If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions,” he said.

The hospital was chosen last year to administer Chicago’s ceremonial first COVID-19 vaccination as part of the city’s efforts to encourage people to get the shot.