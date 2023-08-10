CHICAGO — Loretto Hospital administrators and union negotiators reach a tentative deal on Thursday evening to halt picket lines.

The new three year agreement includes increased wages and a paid Juneteenth holiday.

At least 200 mental health workers, radiology technicians, inpatient transporters, housekeeping workers and emergency technicians walked off the job at Loretto Hospital on the morning of July 31.

SEIU Healthcare President Greg Kelley said the struggle workers endured paid off. He hopes the improved pay will also address the issues of employee turnover and burnout.

“Our members are committed to their patients and they’re excited to get back to take care of them,” Kelley said.

Loretto Hospital leadership released the following statement on Thursday:

We are pleased to announce that Loretto Hospital and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) have reached a new labor agreement. We appreciate the dedication of union and hospital leaders to secure a contract that addressed the concerns of our team members. It is critical that Loretto Hospital remains open and accessible to the Austin community. We will continue to partner with SEIU, clergy, corporate and community stakeholders to secure the funding and resources needed for the hospital’s long-term growth. We welcome our team members back to work.